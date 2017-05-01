Labour Day: President, PM renew pledge to protect labourers’ rights

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif have reiterated the government’s commitment to take all measures, including strengthening of labour laws, for enhancing the welfare and living standards of workers and their families.

The prime minister, in his message on the Labour Day globally observed on May 1 every year, said the contributions of Pakistan’s workforce must be recognised.

“I truly believe that our workforce is an extremely important pillar of society, playing a pivotal role in its socio-economic development,” he said.

The prime minister said Labour Day is observed to honour the workers for their long and arduous struggle. The Day provided an opportunity to recognise and pay tribute to the contributions the workers had made to progress, prosperity and well-being of their respective countries, he added.

The prime minister said the government’s goals of fast and inclusive growth leading to a modern and industrialised economy could only be achieved through a committed, hardworking and skilled workforce.

He congratulated members of the country’s workforce, in both the private and public sectors, for their contribution and untiring struggle.

“Our belief in the dignity of labour is stronger than ever and we are cognisant that only a prosperous and happy workforce can enable Pakistan in realising its full potential and compete in today’s highly competitive globalised market economy,” the prime minister said.

“Workers and employers are our social partners. On this day, I reaffirm the government’s commitment to protecting the dignity of labour and pay special tribute to them for their concerted struggle and the indispensable role they have played in the nation’s socio-economic progress.”

The prime minister also extended his heartiest congratulations and earnest wishes to the entire workforce in Pakistan.

Economic progress not possible without relentless efforts of labour force: President

President Mamnoon Hussain said the government is fully cognisant of the problems and needs of the workers community and utmost efforts are being made to protect their rights.

In his message on the Labour Day, the President said Pakistani labour is distinguished for its progressive approach and productivity.

“Economic progress and development witnessed by our country would not have been possible without relentless efforts of our vital labour force,” he said.

About significance of the Day, the President said Labour Day is an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of working men and women who are an indispensable pillar of the country.

“They are an essential constituent of our thriving economy and therefore all necessary efforts are being made for providing them with better housing, medical and educational facilities,” he added.

The President further observed that the day symbolised the strength and character of the Pakistani workforce and its devotion and commitment towards making the country a prosperous and progressive nation in the world.

On the day, the President greeted the workers all across Pakistan and prayed for their future well-being and prosperity.

Remembering Chicago Martyrs on this day for their valiant struggle against oppression, exploitation and injustice, he also paid tribute to the labour community for its valuable contribution in nation building.

The President emphasised that through cooperation and support of all stakeholders, they could achieve a better standard of living for the working class and ensure environment of equal opportunity and rights for all.

The President said he was aware of the fact that a lot more needed to be done for the betterment of the working community and the endeavour to provide due rights to all workers, required renewed focus and attention.

0



0





