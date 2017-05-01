Police raid different areas of Karachi, arrest 15 suspects

KARACHI: The police arrested 15 suspects during raids conducted in Paposh Nagar and Madina Colony in Karachi on Monday.

Terrorists opened fire on a police official's house in Garden Headquarter. However, no casualties were reported.

According to the police official Hasnain, the attackers were in a government license-plate car.

The case was registered in Nabi Baksh Police Station.

Read more: Female prisoner caught escaping Karachi’s Central Jail

In a separate operation in the Docks vicinity, Kalari police arrested 13 gamblers and seized 13 mobiles and Rs. 59,000 from Khan Badshah AKA Khani's gambling den.

The police arrested a suspect accused of drug peddling and street crimes from Baldia Town.

Earlier on April 30, a female prisoner was caught during an attempt to escape the Central Jail.

Read more: Drunk police volunteer tramples three of a family under his car in Karachi

The female prisoner climbed the jail’s wall, located in PIB Colony. The prisoner was attempting to climb the wires around the jail’s boundary when the area's residents informed authorities and she was apprehended soon after.

0



0





