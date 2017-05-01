Dry, blazing hot weather persists in Sindh, lower Balochistan: Met

Weather is expected to stay dry and very hot throughout the country on Monday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

A dry continental wind persists in most parts of the country, the Department added.

The temperature in Karachi is forecasted to go as low and high as 25° and 42° Celsius, respectively, on Monday, while in Lahore and Islamabad, it is expected to remain between 23°-37° Celsius and 14°-30° Celsius, respectively.

Lower parts of the country, especially Sindh and Southern Balochistan, are forecasted to receive most heat over the next 24 hours, with heatwave expected to remain for at least two more days.

In addition, temperatures in Lasbella is forecasted to touch 44° Celsius, 43° Celsius in Shaheed Benazirabad, Turbat, Chhor, and Mithi, and 42° Celsius in Thatta, Sibbi, Dadu, Badin, and Padidan.

Over the next 48 hours, on the other hand, rain with thunder is predicted in some locales of Quetta, Malakand, northern FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir. While Sindh and lower Balochistan already remain quite hot, south Punjab is also expected to experience rising temperatures.

Hunza on Sunday received most rainfall at 6mm.

