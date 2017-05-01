Authorities fail to rescue teenager trapped in 50-feet deep well in Karachi

Related Stories Woman rescued, alleged kidnappers arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Authorities were unable to rescue a 19-year old boy who fell in a 50-feet deep well on Sunday afternoon in Karachi.

Authorities failed to rescue the teenager, identified as Faizan, even after 18 hours had lapsed since the incident took place near Sassi Toll Plaza.

Locals engaged in rescue activities near Ghaghar Phatak where the teenager fell into the well.

The District Council Chairman Salman Murad visited the site of the incident; however, he took no concrete measures for a rescue operation to be launched.

Earlier in April, a woman was rescued, while her alleged kidnappers were arrested from Mobina Town in Karachi.

While talking to the media, the rescued woman accused Anas of trapping her in the name of love. Later, she said, they threatened of killing her brother if she would not go with them. "That is why I went with them," she said.

Read more: Woman rescued, alleged kidnappers arrested in Karachi

"He had kept me locked in the room [of a house]."

However, Anas said him and the woman wanted to marry each other.

0



0





