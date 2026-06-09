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Resolution lands in Sindh Assembly seeking end to Karachi power outages

MQM-P MPA Maaz Mehboob demands registration of FIR against KE over heatwave deaths
By
Kiran Khan
|

Published June 09, 2026

A man sits outside his shop during a country-wide power breakdown in Karachi, on January 23, 2023. — Reuters
A man sits outside his shop during a country-wide power breakdown in Karachi, on January 23, 2023. — Reuters
  • Resolution demands immediate end to power outages in Karachi.
  • Says Karachi residents face announced, unannounced power cuts.
  • MQM-P says KE ignored assurances given before special committee.

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) submitted a resolution against ongoing scheduled and unscheduled power outages by K-Electric in Karachi, particularly during the ongoing heatwave.

The resolution, submitted by MQM-P MPA Maaz Mehboob, demands an immediate end to load shedding during extreme weather conditions, saying prolonged outages are causing severe hardship for residents.

"With the onset of the hot season, residents of Karachi, including those living in residential areas and particularly the people of my constituency, PS-127, have suddenly been subjected to announced and unannounced load-shedding," the resolution read.

It added that last year, assurances were given before the assembly's special committee that no form of load-shedding would be carried out, adding that the public continues to face hardship and exploitation.

Resolution lands in Sindh Assembly seeking end to Karachi power outages

The MQM-P lawmaker added that the KE breached the privilege of the Sindh Assembly by ignoring directives issued by a special committee.

"This House demands that K-Electric be directed to announce that no electricity load-shedding will be carried out in the city during future heatwave periods, in accordance with government directives."

The MQM-P also demanded legal action against KE in cases where deaths occur due to heat-related conditions aggravated by power outages during the heatwave.

"Cases should be registered against K-Electric for deaths occurring during heatwaves," the resolution added.

Mehboob said that residents of PS-127, his constituency, are facing between 12 and 16 hours of daily load shedding, describing the situation as unacceptable and urging authorities to take immediate notice.

Through the resolution, the MQM-P also demanded that the power company should be bound to present before this Sindh Assembly a complete record and details of both announced and unannounced load-shedding carried out in Karachi.

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