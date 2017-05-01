Ch Sarwar advises PTI leadership to distribute tickets among candidates

DUBAI: Former Punjab Governor and former UK Member of Parliament and senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has advised the party leadership to distribute the tickets among the candidates for the next general elections after finalising them so they could perform better in the elections.

Chaudhry Sarwar revealed his views during the meeting of PTI Middle East leadership arranged by former president of PTI Middle East and founding member of PTI Middle East region Mian Awais Anjum who lauded the efforts of Chaudhry Sarwar to organise the party at the grassroots in different constituencies especially in rural Punjab.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar clearly stated that the party should not believe in the status-quo powers for helping and managing elections results to get the victory in polls.

He had clear views that the general elections would be held in 2018 so the party should get prepared for the elections before it is too late.

He praised the "honest and charismatic leadership" of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and "pro-active educated youth."

He also asked the party leadership in Dubai to learn election management for the final day of the polls. Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz knows the election management but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would have to learn it as soon as possible.

Chaudhry Sarwar also stressed on the party workers to fight the rights of peasants, labourers and common man of the country then the party would not be defeated.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Prime Minister Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif had very close relationships during the 90s and even during the exile of Nawaz Sharif.

While talking to Geo News, while responding to a question regarding the investigation of Panama case, he said that he does not have any knowledge of the financial affairs of the Sharif family.

At the end of the gathering, party workers of PTI Middle East including Chaudhry Obaid Ullah Doiyan inquired about the planning of the party for different constituencies and suggested recommendations for the election campaign.

