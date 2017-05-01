Print Story
X

Khawaja Asif spurns India’s attempt to malign Pakistan Army

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
Khawaja Asif spurns India’s attempt to malign Pakistan Army
Photo: file

Related Stories

ISLAMABAD: Federal Defence Minister and Minister of Water and Power, Khawaja Asif spurned India’s attempt to malign Pakistan on Monday.

In a social media post, he wrote, “Indian allegations of Pakistani incursion on LOC are baseless. It is a deplorable attempt to ignite tensions for internal political motives.”

He further said that Indian allegations attempt to demonise Pakistan Army and take attention away from Indian atrocities in Kashmir. “These baseless allegations are aimed at vitiating the environment, deflecting attention from troubles in Kashmir & demonising Pakistan Army,” he wrote.

He said that he expects Indian government to exercise caution and not let the situation go out of control. “We remain fully committed to peace on LOC. We expect prudence will b exercised on Indian side to avoid situation spiralling out of control,” he shared.

He added, "Pakistan Army upholds highest standards of professional conduct..violation of LOC and question of mutilation of bodies does not arise at all."

Earlier, Pakistan Army had also rejected the accusations of the Indian Army.

Read more: Pak Army rejects Indian accusations of LoC violation, killing of soldiers

“Pakistan Army did not commit any ceasefire violation on line of control or a BAT action in Buttal sector (Indian Krishna Ghatti Sector) as alleged by India. Indian blame of mutilating Indian soldiers' bodies are also false”, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

“Pakistan Army is a highly professional force and shall never disrespect a soldier even Indian”, the statement further said.

Indian Army had alleged that two members of an Indian army patrol were killed on LoC and then their bodies were mutilated.

Khawaja Asif spurns India’s attempt to malign Pakistan Army was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on May 01, 2017 and was last updated on May 01, 2017. This news story is related to . Permanent link to the news story "Khawaja Asif spurns India’s attempt to malign Pakistan Army" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/140161-Khawaja-Asif-spurns-Indias-attempt-to-malign-Pakistan-Army.

GEO TV NETWORK