Khawaja Asif spurns India’s attempt to malign Pakistan Army

ISLAMABAD: Federal Defence Minister and Minister of Water and Power, Khawaja Asif spurned India’s attempt to malign Pakistan on Monday.

In a social media post, he wrote, “Indian allegations of Pakistani incursion on LOC are baseless. It is a deplorable attempt to ignite tensions for internal political motives.”

Indian allegations of Pakistani incursion on LOC r baseless.

It is a deplorable attempt to ignite tensions for internal political motives — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) May 1, 2017

He further said that Indian allegations attempt to demonise Pakistan Army and take attention away from Indian atrocities in Kashmir. “These baseless allegations are aimed at vitiating the environment, deflecting attention from troubles in Kashmir & demonising Pakistan Army,” he wrote.

these baseless allegations r aimed at vitiating the environment, deflecting attention from troubles in Kashmir & demonising Pakistan Army. — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) May 1, 2017

He said that he expects Indian government to exercise caution and not let the situation go out of control. “We remain fully committed to peace on LOC. We expect prudence will b exercised on Indian side to avoid situation spiralling out of control,” he shared.

We remain fully committed to peace on LOC.V expect prudence will b exercised on Indian side to avoid situation spiralling out of control. — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) May 1, 2017

He added, "Pakistan Army upholds highest standards of professional conduct..violation of LOC and question of mutilation of bodies does not arise at all."

Pakistan Army upholds highest standards of professional conduct..violation of LOC & question of mutilation of bodies does not arise at all. — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) May 1, 2017

Earlier, Pakistan Army had also rejected the accusations of the Indian Army.

Read more: Pak Army rejects Indian accusations of LoC violation, killing of soldiers

“Pakistan Army did not commit any ceasefire violation on line of control or a BAT action in Buttal sector (Indian Krishna Ghatti Sector) as alleged by India. Indian blame of mutilating Indian soldiers' bodies are also false”, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

“Pakistan Army is a highly professional force and shall never disrespect a soldier even Indian”, the statement further said.

Indian Army had alleged that two members of an Indian army patrol were killed on LoC and then their bodies were mutilated.

0



0





