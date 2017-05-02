PPP announces campaign against PM after May 4

LAHORE: Pakistan People's Party has announced a formal campaign in Punjab against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif after May 4.

PPP leaders on Monday held corner meetings in different constituencies of the provincial capital.

Addressing one such meeting, Senator Aitzaz Ahsan said the government got scared with a mere announcement of protest at 'Minar e Pakistan', adding, "What would happen when we actually held rallies?"

He alleged that the media cell headed by PM's daughter, Maryam Nawaz snoops on high-level meetings at the PM House.

PPP central Punjab leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said now no Gullu Butt would be of any help to Nawaz Sharif. "When they used to bemoan in prisons, we supported them. We also know what we are to do now," he added.

PPP central information secretary Chaudhry Manzoor said that those who ran after submitting an apology couldn't be the nation's hero.

He claimed that it was Nawaz government which was responsible for loadshedding, not the PPP.

0



0





