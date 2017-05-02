Print Story
X

Suspect killed in Karachi 'encounter,' firing incidents leave two injured

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
Suspect killed in Karachi 'encounter,' firing incidents leave two injured

Related Stories

KARACHI: A suspect was killed in an alleged encounter with police, while two people were injured in two separate shootings in Karachi late Monday, Geo News has learnt.

Police claimed that they signalled a man to stop in Keamari's Gulshan e Sikandar area, but he opened fire on them. In retaliation, the suspect was killed.

The deceased could not be immediately identified.

A firing incident took place in Liaquatabad, which left a man injured. Police said the incident was an outcome of domestic dispute.

Another man was wounded in a shooting near Lasi Goth, officials said.

On the other hand, police conducted a raid in Pakistan Bazar area and apprehended two suspected drug peddlers. Officials claimed to have seized over 1kg drugs and weapons from the suspects.

In another raid in North Nazimabad, the law enforcers rounded up a suspect involved in street crimes.

Suspect killed in Karachi 'encounter,' firing incidents leave two injured was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on May 02, 2017 and was last updated on May 02, 2017. This news story is related to Suspect, Killed, Karachi, Encounter, Firing Incidents, Two Injured, Police. Permanent link to the news story "Suspect killed in Karachi 'encounter,' firing incidents leave two injured" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/140175-Suspect-killed-in-Karachi-encounter-firing-incidents-leave-two-injured.

GEO TV NETWORK