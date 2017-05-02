Pakistan tells India on hotline contact no LoC violation, mutilation of soldiers was done

Related Stories Khawaja Asif spurns India’s attempt to malign Pakistan Army

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan informed India no ceasefire violations were carried out from its side, through a hotline contact established at the Line of Control, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to the ISPR, a local commanders-level hotline contact was established at Rawalakot-Poonch sector on the LoC last night between Pakistan and Indian Army authorities. The Indian Army authorities were told there have been no ceasefire violations from the Pakistan side nor mutilation of Indian soldiers’ bodies.

Indian authorities were also told that there was unnecessary media hype following allegations of killing of two members of an Indian Army patrol near the LoC.

Pakistan remains fully committed to maintaining peace and tranquility along the LoC and expects same from the other side of the border. It also hopes prudence is exercised and no steps are taken that may lead to vitiating of the environment and affect peace along the LoC, the ISPR statement added.

On Monday, Pakistan Army had categorically rejected Indian Army’s accusations.

Read more: Pak Army rejects Indian accusations of LoC violation, killing of soldiers

“Pakistan Army did not commit any ceasefire violation on line of control or a BAT action in Buttal sector (Indian Krishna Ghatti Sector) as alleged by India. Indian blame of mutilating Indian soldiers' bodies are also false”, an ISPR statement had said.

“Pakistan Army is a highly professional force and shall never disrespect a soldier even Indian”, the statement had added.

Indian Army had alleged that two members of its patrol were killed on LoC and then their bodies were mutilated.

0



0





