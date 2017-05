KARACHI: Senior Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Muhammad Ismail Rahoo on Monday tendered his resignation as member of the Sindh assembly, citing personal reasons.

Rahoo was elected an MPA from district Badin in the 2013 elections. He has also served as the president of PML-N Sindh chapter, from which he resigned last month.

According to sources, the Rahoo is expected to join Pakistan People's Party soon.

0



0