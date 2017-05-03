Muzaffargarh forest fire doused after three hours

MUZAFFARGARH: A fire broke out in a forest near Muzaffargarh late Tuesday, which was doused after more than three hours of rigorous efforts, officials said.

The blaze erupted all of a sudden in Shah Wala jungle in Muzaffargarh's Sultan Colony, Rescue 1122 officials said.

The fire, which spread due to strong winds and dry grass, affected more than 25 acres of woodland.

Three fire tenders of Rescue 1122 and fire brigade department took part in extinguishing the blaze, which burnt several trees to ashes.

It took the firefighters more than three hours to douse the fire.

The process of cooling is underway at the site.

