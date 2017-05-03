Accused in Umerkot police station ruckus arrested

Related Stories FIR against inebriated feudal for misbehaving with SHO

UMERKOT/KARACHI: Police on Wednesday declared the arrest of Hassan Talpur, son of Nawab Zaid Talpur, and co-accused in an incident of gross abuse of power when both father and son barged into the Kunri police station in Umerkot and insulted the Station House Officer.

According to SSP Umerkot, Usman Bajwa who led the raiding party, Hassan Talpur was picked up from Defence, Karachi.

Speaking to Geo.tv SSP Usman Bajwa said, "we shall ensure that nobody is above law."

Videos of the father and son along with four others went viral on social media a day earlier, showing an inebriated Nawab Zaid Talpur insulting the SHO and demanding the police officer to sit on the ground and speak to him while Talpur occupied the SHO's seat.

The SHO could be seen in the video respectfully requesting Talpur to leave his seat. The incident reportedly took place on Monday night.

A case was registered against Talpur, his son and four others on Tuesday.

Besides Nawab Zaid Talpur and Hassan Talpur, four others were nominated in the FIR No. 44/ 2017 at PS Kunri.

The others were identified as Jamil Marwarri, Lachman Meghwarr, Kareem, and Shafi.

Nawab Zaid Talpur is said to be the brother-in-law of former chief minister Sindh Liaquat Ali Jatoi.

0



0





