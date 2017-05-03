Print Story
WDWeb Desk

ECP becomes party in Imran Khan, Jehangir Tareen offshore companies case

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday approved the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) inclusion as a party to the case of Jehangir Tareen and Imran Khan's offshore companies.

With regard to the politicians speaking to indirectly concerned parties outside the court, the CJP stated that it is not advisable to do so, especially before the case starts.

“It’s not okay to talk to the media before the case even commences,” Justice Nisar said, expressing reservations against Hanif Abbasi and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Aziz.

The CJP also told Khan’s lawyer Naeem Bukhari to develop a code of conduct on this issue.

Aziz on Tuesday had claimed that the PTI chief was afraid of accountability. While talking to the press outside the Supreme Court (SC), the PML-N leader alleged that Khan had only called for accountability to "score political points".

"Imran Khan should not be afraid of being held accountable when he says he hasn't been involved in corruption," Aziz stated. The PML-N representative added that Khan admitted to converting black money to white.

Pointing out the KP government's efforts in the accountability process, Aziz said, "The position of the Accountability Commissioner is still vacant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa."

 

