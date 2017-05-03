Dawn Leaks: Not an information minister’s job to 'block news', says Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Former information minister Pervaiz Rashid said on Wednesday that he fulfilled his responsibilities in the Dawn Leaks issue within the ambit of the Constitution.

Talking to Geo News after a ceremony held here to mark the International Day for Journalists, Rashid said that he informed the journalist Cyril Almeida of the actual situation as much as he could and gave his own point of view on the matter too, but “he had already made up his mind”.

The story, published in Dawn newspaper on October 6, 2016 by Almedia, had stirred a major controversy last year resulting in Almeida coming under fire from the military and government and being temporarily placed on the Exit Control List.

“Rejection of news on my part would have not changed his point of view in any way,” Rashid added.

“On the Dawn Leaks issue, I did what is done in a democratic society,” he said.

Commenting on the criticism meted out to him for not having done enough to stop the news from publishing, Rashid said that if the state wants an information minister whose job is to stop news from publishing then universities should start offering a “How to block a news” course.

The former minister added that he cannot comment before the full Dawn Leaks report is published, and will give his point of view after he has seen charges against him.

The report regarding a meeting of the National Security Committee alleged the existence of a rift between the military and the civilian government on the issue of tackling jihadi outfits.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif took back the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage from Pervaiz Rashid on October 29, weeks after the military's top commanders said a 'false and fabricated' newspaper report breached national security.

According to a statement from the PM's office, the premier had directed Information Minister Pervaiz Rashid to step down to enable holding of an independent and detailed inquiry into the episode.

