JI to hold nationwide demonstrations against corruption

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Siraj-ul-Haq announced on Wednesday that the party will hold country-wide protest rallies against corruption in the coming 10 days.

Siraj-ul-Haq was addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Lahore’s Mansoora.

On Dawn Leaks, he remarked that the inquiry commission’s report should be made available to the people.

On Tuesday, the party ended its sit-in protest against K-Electric in Karachi after negotiations with Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the party's city chief remarked that the decision had been made in light of the assurances from the Governor to resolve the grievances within 15 days.

The JI`s sit-in against K-Electric continued for the four consecutive days.

Hafiz Rehman demanded from the power utility to cease over-billing, fuel adjustment, double bank charges, meter rent and return back about Rs 200 billion to the people of Karachi.

0



0





