Commander Mangla Corps expresses satisfaction over conduct of census in Jhelum

MANGLA: Commander Mangla Corps Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi expressed his satisfaction over the conduct of census in District Jhelum's Pind Dadan Khan and appreciated the efforts of civil and military staff.

Commander Mangla Corps witnessed the conduct of 6th National Population and Housing Census at Pind Dadan Khan on Thursday, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi also met the troops performing census duties.

Earlier, he was briefed about the progress of the census by the officials of civil administration, representatives of Pakistan Bureau Statistics and Law Enforcement Agencies at Jhelum Cantonment.

The first phase of the sixth population census was held from March 15 to April 15 after a period of 19 years.

In this first phase, census were held in 16 districts of Punjab, eight districts of Sindh, 14 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15 districts of Balochistan, five districts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and five districts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The second phase, which commenced on April 25, will culminate on May 25; the census process was supposed to be conducted in 21 districts each of Punjab and Sindh, 18 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17 in Balochistan, Islamabad Capital Territory, and five each in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

