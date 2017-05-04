Mashal lynching: KP police request FIA to put main suspect Arif's name on ECL

MARDAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police approached on Thursday the Federal Investigation Agency to put the name of main accused in Mashal Khan’s lynching, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf tehsil councillor Arif, on the Exit Control List.

KP police arrested another on-the-run suspect Ali Khan in relation to the killing of Mashal Khan, a student at the Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan.

The number of the arrested in the case has reached 48 so far. The main suspect Arif is reportedly on the run and police is searching for him.

Additional Inspector General Police Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed has sent the request to the FIA to put the main suspect Arif’s name on the ECL.

The document also has the passport and CNIC numbers of the absconders in the case.

On May 2, as many as ten suspects refused to accept charges laid against them in the mob lynching case.

According to reports, two staffers and eight students of Abdul Wali Khan University were brought in court after completion of their remand. The defendants rejected the charges before the magistrate, however, the judge ordered to send the suspects back to jail on judicial remand till May 16.

On April 27, police said the person who shot Mashal Khan had been arrested. The person identified as Imran was a classmate of Mashal in the journalism department.

Shortly after the incident, PTI chairman Imran Khan, whose party is in power in KP, had condemned the incident and called for action against those responsible for the murder.

Mashal Khan a student at the Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan was lynched by an angry mob on the premises of the University after being accused of blasphemy.

0



0





