IHC stops ECP from action against Imran in code of conduct violation case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court barred on Thursday the Election Commission of Pakistan from taking action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in the code of conduct violation case.

IHC’s Justice Amir Farooq was hearing the case over the PTI chief’s plea. The lawyer of the applicant Advocate Babar Awan said that according to the Constitution, only the prime minister, chief minister, high-level officials and government office holders cannot run an election campaign.

He said that the ECP has barred all MNAs and MPAs from holding rallies and public gatherings in their constituencies.

He alleged that the ECP’s notifications are contradictory to the Constitution and have been issued keeping Imran Khan in mind.

Awan said that the ECP has been acting against the PTI chief and is to announce a decision on May 8 related to him.

The advocate requested the high court to stop the ECP from taking action against the PTI leadership and announcing a final decision.

The IHC issued a stay order over the ECP’s action against Imran Khan and adjourned the hearing to May 15.

