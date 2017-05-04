Official matters not carried out through tweets: Ayaz Sadiq

Related Stories Pakistan Army rejects govt notification on Dawn Leaks

LAHORE: Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday said that the official matters are not carried out through tweets — in a reference to the matter of Dawn Leaks — adding that the issue needs to be resolved instead of making it more complicated.

The NA speaker was addressing party workers in Lahore. He said that whatever transpired regarding the issue of Dawn Leaks was inappropriate.

The assembly would complete its tenure and the elections would be held on time, he said.

Referring to the Pakistan Peoples Party protest campaign in Lahore, he said that loadshedding has been reduced and the power projects are quickly reaching completion.

“There’s a huge difference between today’s Pakistan and that of 2013,” said Sadiq.

He said that Imran Khan and Asif Zardari holding rallies is not a new thing as it’s a part of the election campaign.

“The next elections would be based on performance,” said the NA speaker.

Earlier, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had approved the recommendations of the Inquiry committee made to probe the Dawn Leaks, ordering the withdrawal of Fatemi's portfolio and sanctioning Rao Tehseen Ali, the principal information officer at the Information Ministry.

The PM also ordered that the editor of Dawn Newspaper, Zaffar Abbas, and reporter Cyril Almeida would be referred to the All Pakistan Newspaper Association (APNS) “for necessary disciplinary action.”

The DG ISPR shortly after the PM's order, had tweeted that the Pakistan Army rejected the government's notification, saying it was "incomplete and not in line with recommendations by the Inquiry Board."

The English-language daily, Dawn, had published the story on October 6, last year, in which journalist Cyril Almeida had written about an alleged civil-military rift during a National Security Committee (NSC) meeting over the issue of tackling jihadi outfits.

