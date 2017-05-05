Proclaimed offenders among dozens held in Punjab

LAHORE/VEHARI: Police claimed to have rounded up several proclaimed offenders among dozens of suspects rounded up from various Punjab cities late Thursday.

Police conducted search operation several areas of Vehari. The law enforcers claimed to have arrested 18 proclaimed offenders among 24 suspects during the overnight searches.

Officials also seized a rifle, three handguns, several rounds and drugs from arrested suspects.

Another search operation was conducted in Lahore's Sundarpur area, in which women police personnel also assisted their male colleagues. Police verified particulars of residents and held six people for not having complete details.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency arrested a suspect, Khalid, from Johar Town area of Lahore, who was said to be involved in making fake credit cards. Officials recovered an MSR machine, a thousand credit cards and other things from him.

A human smuggler was rounded up in Sargodha, while a former Fesco employee was nabbed in Faisalabad for allegedly obtaining Rs40000 in facilitating installment of an electricity meter.

In Bhakkar, police searched over 90 houses and arrested 17 suspects, with arms and drugs seized from them.

