Pakistan is going through revolution: PM Nawaz

KASHMIR: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that when his government came into power, load shedding in the country was at its peak, people were predicting that Pakistan would default in 2012 but today the country is going through a revolution.

Taking a jibe at the opposition parties at a ceremony in connection with breakthrough of right head-race tunnel of the Neelum-Jhelum power project., he said that the people of Pakistan are now tired of the day to day allegations.

"If you can't help yourself from not abusing then sure go ahead, it is hurting your politics," he said.

Without taking any name of any party or leader he said the country was facing 18 hours load shedding in previous tenures.

PM Nawaz said that the government is serious in completing all the power projects, further adding that the Neelum Jhelum project will add 969 MW.

He said contrary to the previous governments, the current government has not faced not a single scandal.

PM Nawaz claimed that due to the PTI sit-in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was delayed by eight to ten months.

“Why did their sit-ins wasted the time of country?,” he said. “Whoever gets mandate they not let him work. They face sit-ins.”

According to official reports, 92% construction work has been completed on the project, involving extensive tunnels excavation work in one of the hardest terrains.

The first unit of Neelum Jhelum Hydro Power Project will start electricity generation by the end of February next year while the second unit in mid-March, whereas the third and the fourth unit will be completed in April next year.

The strategically important 969 MW-Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower project will mark a major milestone towards its completion, as the excavation of about 68-kilometer long tunnels system of the project will stand completed when the second Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) deployed on the project will break through the Right Headrace Tunnel.

With this significant development, the waterway system of the project will enter the final phase which is scheduled to be completed in seven months. Thereafter, the tunnels will be ready to divert water from Dam site to Power House.

