Panama case: Profiles of JIT members

The Supreme Court on Friday constituted a Joint Investigation Team to probe funds used by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's children to buy properties in London through offshore businesses.

Wajid Zia, an Additional Director at the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), will head the six-member JIT.

Below are details of the JIT.

Wajid Zia

Wajid Zia has been tasked by the Supreme Court to head the JIT. Presently, Zia is the Additional Director General (Immigration) FIA. He belongs to Tehsil Murree of District Rawalpindi. He joined police service in 1988 and has served as ASP, SP and SSP in different districts of Islamabad.

He was also a member of JIT formed to investigate the murder of Benazir Bhutto in 2007. Zia has also served Motorway Police and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Police as well.

Amer Aziz

Amer Aziz is an officer of (BS-21), who is on deputation with National Institute of Banking and Finance (NIBAF).

Bilal Rasool

Bilal Rasool is an Executive Director Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP and presently working at the Commission Secretariat, Media and Corporate Communication and Translation Department.

Irfan Naeem Mangi

He was recently appointed Director-General NAB Quetta after the Supreme Court (SC) ordered earlier to dismiss four DGs.

He has remained posted as DG NAB KP and also worked as DG Operations NAB Headquarters.

Having 13 years of working experience with NAB, he has privilege of served for several years in Balochistan.

Brig. Muhammad Nauman Saeed

His name was among the list provided by the Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI). He served as the operations commandant in Bajaur. He was awarded Sitara-i-Basalat in 2009 by government of Pakistan.

Brig. Kamran Khurshid

Brigadier Kamran Khurshid is representing the Military Intelligence (MI) in JIT.

The next hearing of the special bench will be held on 22nd of this month.

The Secretariat of the JIT shall be housed in the Building of the Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad.

According to Supreme Court’s order, the federal government has been directed to provide the JIT members necessary funds with an initial amount of Rs20 million. The funds shall be placed at the disposal of the Head of the JIT.

The JIT shall have the power to engage and associate local and foreign experts to facilitate the investigation and collection of evidence.

As the JIT, in essence and substance, is acting on the direction of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, all the Executive Authorities throughout Pakistan shall act in aid of the JIT.

The JIT has been directed to commence and complete the investigation and submit its final report in stipulated time period.

It shall also submit fortnightly progress reports, the orders further said.

In its ruling on April 20, the Supreme Court had ordered the formation of a six-member JIT to probe corruption allegations by opposition parties against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Leaks case.

