KARACHI: Nine people were injured in the wake of a traffic accident in Karachi late Friday, according to rescue members.

The incident occurred in Liaquatabad area when a van collided with an auto rickshaw, rescue members said. It left nine people, including women, injured.

The wounded persons were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Sources said they received minor injuries.

The collision reportedly resulted from over-speeding.

