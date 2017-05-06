Dacoit carrying Rs 1 million head-money killed in Tando Jam: police

TANDO JAM: A dacoit with a Rs. 1-million price on his head was killed in an alleged police encounter here near Hussaini farm area early Saturday morning, Geo News reported.

Stolen motorcycle and mobile phones, alongside weapons, were recovered from the suspect – Tasleem Shaikh – during the encounter, police said.

However, the police sources added that two of Shaikh's accomplices fled the scene, escaping arrest.

On the other hand, four suspects were killed late Wednesday in two separate 'encounters' in Faisalabad and Sheikhupura, police said.

In Faisalabad, police were escorting two suspects when their accomplices opened fire, wounding their partners, who died on way to hospital. Meanwhile, two other suspected robbers in Sheikhupura were killed in another alleged police encounter.

In addition, a man opened fire on police late Monday when he was signalled to stop in the Gulshan-e-Sikandar area of Karachi’s Keamari, but was killed by retaliatory shots. The deceased could not be immediately identified.

Two suspected drug peddlers were apprehended by police in Pakistan Bazaar area, while weapons and more than 1 kilogramme of drugs were seized.

In yet another raid in North Nazimabad, law enforcers rounded up a suspect involved in street crimes.

