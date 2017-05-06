Indian army captures Pakistani minor for inadvertently crossing LoC

SRINAGAR: A 12-year-old Pakistani boy was arrested by the Indian army after he mistakenly crossed the Line of Control in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

The Indian army alleged that the child, Ashfaq Ali Chauhan, was sent for spying by the Pakistan Army.

On May 4, Indian forces cordoned off more than 20 villages in Shopian district of Occupied Kashmir, in the wake of a surge in rebel attacks on the occupying forces in recent weeks.

According to NDTV, more than 3,000 personnel of the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir police were involved in the search operation launched early Thursday morning.

"Over 30 companies of Indian forces have besieged villages in Shopian since 3 am looking for armed fighters," IoK local Faysal tweeted.

A few days ago, similar raids were carried out at various places in Kulgam, as well as adjoining Shopian following a tip off about the presence of two people suspected of involvement in the killing of seven people including five Indian policemen, according to a report by the Press Trust of India.

On April 22, Indian troops martyred two Kashmiri youth in Budgam district of the occupied valley.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred during a siege and search operation at Hayatpora area of Chadoora in the district.

Innocent civilians were beaten by Indian troops during the operation, which led to clashes between Indian troops and the youth, locals reported.

