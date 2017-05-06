Sagheer Ahmed invites MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar to join PSP

Related Stories Will not resort to violence: PSP chairman Mustafa Kamal

DUBAI: Senior Vice Chairman of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Dr Sagheer Ahmed has invited once again Chief of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Dr Farooq Sattar to join the PSP.



He was addressing the party workers of PSP in Dubai, arranged by the central executive committee of the PSP-UAE and its chief organiser Muhammad Atif Khan.



While talking with Geo News, Dr Sagheer Ahmed said that Dr Farooq Sattar was a misfit in MQM-Pakistan and his actual position was in PSP. He expressed a hope that Dr Farooq Sattar would get supreme post in the party but the central executive council of the PSP would discuss his position.



Dr Sagheer Ahmed taunted Sattar, “Farooq bhai should leave rented house [of MQM-Pakistan] and should join hands of the PSP to serve Pakistan.”



He also doubted that MQM-Pakistan had not been separated from Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and claimed that both the parties are still under Altaf Hussain.



Dr Sagheer also noted that the PSP would not merge in any party but any prominent member of MQM-Pakistan can join his party.



While Chief Organizer of the PSP Middle East Shamshad Ali Siddiqui lauded the efforts of the party workers PSP UAE for arranging the gathering.

He stressed the workers to organise and invite all Pakistanis living in UAE to join the party. He said that the party had rejected all the bias ideologies and wants to spread the message of love to everyone.



Since the launching of the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) UAE chapter in June 2016, Dr Sagheer Ahmed was the most senior leader of the PSP who addressed the party workers in the gathering.

