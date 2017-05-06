Wife prevented from leaving Indian HC, claims Pakistani husband

ISLAMABAD: An Indian woman has been stopped by the Indian High Commission from leaving its premises after she visited its office along with her husband to apply for his visa, the husband alleged.

Uzma, hailing from New Delhi, and Tahir met and fell in love with each other in Malaysia, after which she travelled to Pakistan on May 1 via Wagah Border. The two contracted Nikah on May 3.

According to Tahir, the two visited the high commission building and submitted forms as well as their phones to the officials. Uzma then went inside on being called by the officials while he stayed back.

When her wife did not return after several hours, Tahir, worried, inquired about her from officials, who claimed that she was not there. Tahir alleged that the officials also refused to give their three mobile phones back to him.

He has filed a First Information Report (FIR) in the Secretariat Police Station.

The matter has also been taken up at the diplomatic level by Pakistan.

0



0





