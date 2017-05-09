Fazlur Rehman says refused pressure of joining KPK govt

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazal) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Tuesday that a few lobbies and institutions pressurised him to join Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government after last general election – however, he refused.

In an apparent jibe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, he said that those who raise their voice against corruption, ironically corruption is thriving in their governing province.

Speaking in rally he claimed that PTI was brought into power in the KPK to weaken the religiosity in the Pashtun areas of the country.

The JUIF chief said that he has already won the battle and would “not beat a dead snake”.

Earlier, Fazl while speaking at a press conference in Nowshera stated:“I have defeated Imran Khan and don’t want to waste more time on the issue.” Adding, “His [Khan’s] opinion does not deserve a reply from our end.”

The people of KP will support us in the next elections, he added.

In a rebuttal to his statement PTI Chairman Imran Khan remarked: “In the country’s politics, Fazal-ur-Rehman has become history now.”

Separately Khan has also called Rehman the ‘vice-captain of Nawaz’s corruption team’. “For God’s sake don’t use Maulana with your name,” he said in a message to the JUI-F chief.

0



0





