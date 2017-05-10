CJP takes suo moto notice of landlady cutting teenage boy’s hand

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar took on Wednesday suo motice notice of the Sheikhupura incident in which a landlady cut the hand of a 13-year-old boy for refusing to feed cattle in Wahiwala village.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan took the suo motice after the incident news was reported in the media.

The CJP also directed Inspector-General of Police Punjab to submit a report on the issue within the next 48 hours.

On Tuesday, it was reported that a landlady had cut the hand of her teenage domestic help, identified as Muhammad Irfan, for not feeding the cattle.

Irfan was employed at Rs3,000 per month by the landlady.

According to the boy’s mother, around 10 days ago, the boy, starving, had refused to feed the animals. On this Shafqat Bibi got enraged and put his hand in a fodder-cutting machine.

The boy was immediately rushed to the hospital but the doctors were unable to fix his hand.

Irfan’s family said that they went to file a First Information Report (FIR) but the police kept delaying it. An FIR was finally registered after 10 days on court order, but by then Shafqat Bibi had already obtained a pre-arrest bail.

