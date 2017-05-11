Five of a family injured in Karachi shooting, eight suspects held

KARACHI: Five of a family were injured in a shooting in Karachi late Wednesday, while police rounded up eight suspects in different raids, officials said.

Unknown persons opened fire inside a house in Jamshed Road area. Rescue sources said the incident left five people injured, including three women.

Sources informed Geo News that firing occurred during robbery inthe house. Unknown robbers, after looting valuables, lined-up family members and opened fire on them.

The injured were shifted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, police cracked down on criminals late this night, apprehending six suspects, involved in street crimes and drugs dealing, from Saudabad.

Officials seized weapons, mobile phones and drugs from them. A case was also registered against the suspects.

Two more street criminals were held in Nazimabad area, police said. Weapons, mobile phones, a stolen motorbike and side mirrors of different cars were recovered from the suspects.

They were booked on charges of theft and muggings.

