Mohammad Nawaz questioned by PCB ACU in spot-fixing probe

LAHORE: All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz appeared before the Pakistan Cricket Board’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) on Thursday, where he was questioned in connection with the PSL spot-fixing scandal.

During the hearing, Nawaz presented his arguments to the ACU in relation to possible breaches of the PCB's anti-corruption code, sources said.

On Monday, the PCB had issued a Notice of Demand to the cricketer, widening the scope and span of its investigation into corruption allegations.

A PCB release had said Nawaz was issued a notice "in continuation of its fight against the menace of corruption in cricket". The notice of demand was issued under Article 4.3 of the PCB anti-corruption code.

The release had also said the PCB would not make further comments due to the "sensitivity of the matters under question".

According to clause 4.3 the PCB Vigilance and Security Department may at any time, as part of any investigation make a written demand to any participant to provide the PCB, in writing and/or by

answering questions in person at an interview with any information that the PCB believes may be relevant to the investigation.

The same clause states that the player (Mohammad Nawaz in this case) will have to share all relevant information with PCB within fourteen days of the notice.

