Canadian PM's die-hard Pakistani fan adopts 'Trudeau' surname

WDWeb Desk

A die-hard Pakistani fan of the Canadian prime minister (PM) Justin Trudeau changed his name to Haris Khan Trudeau. 

“I am ready to die for Justin Trudeau,” the tenth grader's twitter bio reads.

The tenth-grader, Haris Khan, who hails from Peshawar is deeply impressed by the Canadian PM’s political acumen.

He has changed his location to "Peshawar, Pakistan Canada," on twitter.  

Haris Khan Trudeau (extreme right)
Khan – whose twitter account is full of posts about Trudeau – also expressed his desire to meet the Canadian PM.

