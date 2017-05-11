FO summons Indian Deputy HC over LoC violation

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned on Thursday Indian Deputy High Commissioner, JP Singh, and condemned the ceasefire violation by the Indian border forces.

Indian forces carried out unprovoked firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Tandar, Subzkot, Khuiratta, Baroh, Bagsar, Khanjar sectors early Thursday morning.

As a result of the firing, one civilian, identified as Muhammad Rizwan of Subzkot village, martyred, while two others, Willayat Bibi of Subzkot village and Abdul Aziz of Tain village, were injured.

Read more: Civilian martyred, two injured in unprovoked Indian firing at LoC

“The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed condemnable, and contrary to human dignity and international human rights, and humanitarian laws,” read the statement issued by the foreign office.

The Director General SA and SAARC, Dr Mohammad Faisal, also urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.

After the incident was report, FO spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said, “we condemn Indian acts of deliberate targeting of civilians.”

