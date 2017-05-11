CJP takes notice of 12-year-old maid’s gang rape

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan took on Thursday notice of the 12-year-old maid who was allegedly raped by her employer and four others in Karachi.

The CJP also directed the Inspector General of Police Sindh AD Khawaja to submit a report on the issue in a week.

According to SSP Kashmor Samiullah said that the young girl used to work at a house in Malir, belonging to Rahib Saharyani.

On Tuesday, the girl, who is a resident of Kashmore, along with her parents reached Kandhkot police station (E-section) and gave a statement to police.

Reports also suggest that the girl’s parents are being pressurised into resolving the matter through a jirga and staying away from the media.

Read more: 12-year-old maid allegedly raped in Karachi

According to sources, the prime suspect, Rahib Saharyani, had fled to Dubai on Monday. However, SSP Kashmore Samiullah Soomro claimed that he does not know if the prime suspect has fled to Dubai or not.

The officer further informed that another police party has been dispatched to Karachi to arrest the suspects. He remarked that the medical reports show that the girl was raped, however, there were no torture marks on the girl’s body.

The DNA test of the girl and two arrested suspects will soon be done, he added.

Earlier, the IG Sindh had taken notice of the matter and a case was registered against seven suspects in the E-section police station.

0



0





