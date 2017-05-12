Maid among five robbers arrested in separate Karachi raids

Related Stories Family injured as robbers opened fire in Karachi

KARACHI: Police arrested a maid involved in robberies at several houses, besides busting a gang of robbers in Karachi late Thursday, officials said.

The maid, Iqbal Bibi, was said to be involved in thefts at over a dozen houses in North Nazimabad area of the city, police said.

Officials also recovered cash and jewellery from her.

In Baldia Ittehad Town, a man was injured due to firing during a domestic dispute.

A woman died after wall of a house collapsed in Orangi Town late this night. The deceased was identified as 29-year-old Nagina.

A 30-year-old man was injured after being hit by a speeding car on Sea View Road, rescue sources told.

He was taken to Jinnah Hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds during treatment. The deceased was identified as Nadeem.

Police also busted a gang of four robbers in Gulberg. The suspects used to commit robberies at private hospitals and schools in an ambulance.

SSP Central Muqqadas Haider said the suspects looted 16 hospitals and a number of schools. The mastermind of the gang was a driver of a welfare organisation, who would bring weapons in the ambulance and entered hospitals for recce on the pretext of shifting patients.

Officials seized a hand grenade, handguns, mobile phones and looted cash from the suspects.

The arrested suspects were being further interrogated, police said.

