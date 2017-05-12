Panama case JIT prepares questionnaire for Al-Thani family

The Panama Papers case Joint Investigation team (JIT) is all set to dispatch a questionnaire to Al-Thani family to determine the real ownership of London Flats said to be owned by the Sharif family.

Officials facilitating members of JIT confided to this correspondent that the ministry of foreign affairs is being consulted pertaining to this serious matter.

“We are finalising a few questions for Al-Thani family which could help us to know the facts about London property. Even two members of JIT can visit them [family] at Doha if they agree upon,” said a senior official of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) who was not allowed to talk to media.

Questions are being drafted in light of the Supreme Court questions regarding whether sudden appearance of the letters of Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al-Thani is a myth or reality, and how bearer shares crystallised into the flats, the officials added.

Who, in fact, is the real and beneficial owner of Nielsen Enterprises Limited and Nescoll Limited, is another question to ask from the royal family, the officials went on to say. A questionnaire is also being dispatched to Tariq Shafi and Shezi Nackvi family, they added.

The JIT also sought details of Prime Minister's declarations from the top polls body. Official sources told Geo News that the Election Commission of Pakistan received the JIT's letter on May 10, which asks for asset declarations from 2013 to 2016. The JIT has sought the details from ECP within three days. The secrecy branch of the Election Commission, however, has compiled a file of the asset declaration and sent it to the chief election commissioners, as per the sources. The JIT has also asked for the asset declaration of Captain Safdar, son-in-law of the Prime Minister.

JIT members are also facing a unique challenge as to how to contact countries where Sharifs have been doing business after 70s, as there was no MoU or agreement with these countries for sharing documents pertaining to the properties under question, once owned by the Sharifs.

The JIT also sought details of Hudabyia Papers' record from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Officials revealed that the JIT will also approach Panama’s authorities about authenticity of documents regarding offshore companies owned by Sharifs next week.

On May 10, a session of the JIT was held at the Federal Judicial Academy in Islamabad, which has now been declared the JIT Secretariat, to decide on the investigation method for the Panama Papers case. The meeting was chaired by FIA Additional Director Wajid Zia, who heads the JIT. The team of investigators also decided to seek assistance from FIA and experts in the private sector.

The Supreme Court’s special bench constituted the JIT to probe funds used by the Prime Minister's children to buy properties in London through offshore businesses. The JIT will submit its detailed report to the apex court on May 22.

