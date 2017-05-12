Afghan forces open fire at FC checkpost in Kurram, two soldiers injured

PARACHINAR: Afghan forces on Friday opened fire at a Frontier Corps checkpost inside Kurram Agency, injuring two FC soldiers.

According to political authorities, Afghan forces in the country’s Khost province opened fire at a checkpost in the border area of Lower Kurram inside Pakistan while FC personnel were busy in the construction of a wall near the border.

FC forces gave a befitting response to the firing.

Two FC personnel Luqman Haider and Suleman were injured in the firing and have been shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the Tal area.

Security forces and political administration have started investigation into the incident.

Last week, at least 11 were martyred and 46 injured when Afghan border forces opened fire on Frontier Corps Balochistan soldiers deployed for security of census team near the Chaman border.

The firing led to tensions between the two countries, prompting the closure of the Bab-e-Dosti gate at Chaman border by Pakistan.

0



0





