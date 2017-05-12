Chairman Senate says attack on Maulana Haideri, attack on Pakistan

Related Stories 25 killed, deputy chairman Senate injured in Mastung blast

ISLAMABAD: In view of expressing his solidarity with the Deputy Chairman Senate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri– who suffered injuries in a suicide attack which claimed at least 25 lives – Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani attended the meeting of his party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazal) here on Friday.

Speaking with the media after the meeting, Rabbani condemned the incident by saying that attack on Maulana Haideriwas an attack on the parliamentary system of Pakistan.

“This was an attack on the state of Pakistan,” he said. “Pakistani nation have never shied away from giving sacrifices. The enemy should remember that these incidents won’t shake us from our resolve; we will continue our fight for rule of law and as a nation Pakistan won’t bow down before them.”

Rabbani said that the political workers have taken bullets on their chest for democracy, hence along with the nation we will continue our struggle to bring peace in the country.

“I have spoken to Haideri his entire body has suffered injuries,” he said.

JUI (F) Chairman Maulana Fazalur Rehman announced that his party would observe ‘day of mourning’ on Sunday.

“This is a criminal act we condemn this incident. This was not an attack on a person but on the entire nation. JUI stands with the rule of law and democracy,” he said. “Such incidents will not deter us.”

Rehman said that it is the responsibility of the state to take action against those who are behind such incidents and added that the groups involved in militancy have already been defeated.

“These people want to establish their power irrespective of the mass support,” Rehman said. “ The enemies of Pakistan are behind this incident. Scholars of every school of thought agrees that to pick weapon against the state of Pakistan is contrary to Sharia

“I don’t support anything above law and constitution. This is a psychological war and we are winning it.”

Rehman also expressed his support to other political leaders who have suffered suicide attacks.

0



0





