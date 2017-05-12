Loadshedding, scarcity of water reported from country's every corner: Imran

SARGODHA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that loadshedding has reached its peak, adding that power outage and scarcity of water are being reported from every corner of the country.

Imran Khan was addressing a rally in Sargodha.

He took a jibe at Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, referring to his earlier statement where he said that his name should be changed if he fails to bring loadshedding to an end within six months.

“Now we should name Shehbaz Sharif either Drama Sharif of Showbaz Sharif,” said Imran Khan.

The PTI chief said that in the past people trusted their leaders unconditionally. Imran said that Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah would deliver a speech in English, people wouldn’t understand a word but they trusted him all the same.

He said according to our Constitution the leader of the nation should be Sadiq and Ameen (honest and trustworthy).

