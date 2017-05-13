Lionel Messi to tie the knot with his high school sweetheart

Barca star is all set to play the most important league of his life.

Yes! Lionel Messi is all ready to tie the knot with his longstanding partner.

The two have been together for ten years.

The pair who has been together for such long time finally agreed to get married a few months ago.

The wedding date and location is confirmed as the duo is set to get married on June 30th, in the pair’s hometown of Rosario in Argentina.

The most anticipated wedding is set to take place just days after Messi’s 30th birthday, which is one the 24th June.

