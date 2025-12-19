Jenna Ortega heats up romance with Elias Rønnenfelt in rare public outing

Jenna Ortega found herself back in the spotlight after a quiet airport moment turned into a major online talking point.

The rising star, who is best known for her iconic role in Wednesday, was quietly filmed at Copenhagen Airport sitting very closely with Danish musician Elias Rønnenfelt.

In the video, the pair appeared relaxed and comfortable, leaning onto each other while watching a film on a laptop while sharing headphones.

At one point, Rønnenfelt was also seen with his arm around Ortega as they waited in line.

However, a witness, who was there recording the clip, claimed later that the two decided to move away from the crowd to sit in a calmer part of the airport and they are said to be shared a kiss.

That moment was not appeared in the video that has been circulating online with many giving their opinions, but the claim quickly went viral on social media.

The recent outing at the airport added to fuel to romance buzz, as speculation first started growing in October when Ortega appeared in Rønnenfelt’s music video for the song Mona Lisa.

Since then, the rumoured lovebirds are reportedly spotted together a few times in Copenhagen, including visits to cafes and casual outings away from major events.

Moreover, Ortega and Rønnenfelt have not commented publicly on the viral romance buzz yet.

Online reactions were mixed with some fans called the moment “really cute,” while others questioned why such a private situation was filmed at all.

Whereas several fans criticised the constant cameras following Jenna and Elias.