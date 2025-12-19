Taylor Swift reveals who played 'cupid' in her romance with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship was initially supported by someone special

Taylor Swift was totally unaware of the sports world before meeting Travis Kelce, but something about him charmed her closest relative from the beginning.

The 36-year-old pop superstar revisited her first date with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end during the new End of an Era docuseries episode, and told their love story from the beginning.

The Opalite hitmaker asked her mom, Andrea Swift, to share the story since she had a strong part in making the match between her daughter and Kelce.

Andrea, 67, gave in and started from the time she heard the star athlete talking about her daughter on the Internet.

Mama Swift went to consult her cousin, who is her “resident expert” on Kelce’s team, and heard only praises. “She said, ‘Oh, my God. He’s the nicest guy. And you know what? He really loves his mom, [Donna Kelce],” Andrea recalled.

Laughing, she recalled,“I went, ding, ding, ding, Now, how in the world am I gonna get her to meet him?”

Andrea was also impressed by Travis’ initial move to get to talk to Taylor by bringing her a friendship bracelet on her tour. “It was so earnest. I thought it was the sweetest thing in the world that he came to your show, he brought you something from your world… I liked it,” she said.

The Grammy winner shared that her mom called her on the phone and told her to “start doing something different” in terms of her love life, and fast forward two years, Taylor and Travis are engaged and about to get married.