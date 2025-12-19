Lily Collins, Ashley Park discuss their character’s bond in ‘Emily in Paris’

Lily Collins and Ashley Park break down the relationship between Emily Cooper and her best friend and roommate, Mindy Chen.

Emily, who has been tangled in relationship troubles for the past four seasons of Emily in Paris, faced a new major problem in season five.

In the new season, the lead character found herself in a tiff with her best friend when one of Emily's past flings put a wedge between the two.

According to the actresses, the rift was a necessary test for their bond.

"They've never had this sisterhood be pulled out from under them or be cracked in any way," Park told E! News in a joint interview with Collins.

"That's also not only going to deepen and strengthen when they reconcile, but also really helps them shape part of who they are individually as well,” she added.

Although Emily has been living in Rome with Marcello (Eugenio Francschini) in Italy as she led the new Rome-based Agence Grateau office, Mindy, still in France, struggled to tell her about her budding romance with Alfie Peterson (Lucien Laviscount).

When Emily returned to Paris after her Rome office failed to take off, she learns about her friend’s activities from her boss Sylvie’s assistant, which was when their friendship is put to the test.

"What's important to us is that these characters are still growing and learning and really finding themselves," Park continued. "I think that personally, you have the most personal growth when a rug is pulled out from under you."

On the other hand, Collins discussed how their reconciliation was just as important. Since she wasn’t hurt to know about what her best friend was up to, instead, she was heartbroken on that Mindy kept a secret from her.

Collins said, “"For us, it's always our friendship and our relationship that is so important to us, to maintain, to uphold, to celebrate, to challenge.”

Although Mindy and Emily fought and made amends in episode six, in which the latter admitted that she needed to "stop punishing" her since she wanted their eventual reunion to feel genuine.

"It has to be realistic in the way that it's handled and dealt with," Lily added, "and we need the space and time to breathe and separate."

Emily in Paris season five is now streaming on Netflix.