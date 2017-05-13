Newborn dies from alleged neglect of hospital authorities in Sukkur

SUKKUR: A newborn baby died from alleged lack of medical facilities in a government hospital in Sukkur on Saturday.

The newborn’s mother was forced to give birth inside a rickshaw outside the Anwar Paracha Government Hospital in Sukkur after she was sent away from the Lakki Taluka Hospital, Shikarpur where she was being treated.

Then, under the scorching Sukkur sun, she carried her newborn in her arms and ran to the Anwar Paracha hospital where doctors informed her that the baby would need oxygen and proper care which they could not offer owing to lack of a gynae ward.

The woman’s family members claimed that they then took the mother and child to Sukkur Civil Hospital but ‘lack of attention’ from medical officers there resulted in the baby’s death.

However, the hospital’s medical superintendant claimed no such patient came to the premises for treatment.

0



0





