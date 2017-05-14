JUI-F arranges rallies, public gatherings to protest Mastung blast

QUETTA: To protest the Mastung blast, rallies and gatherings were organised by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl on Sunday in various cities of Balochistan.

During a public gathering in Pishin district, the workers and leaders of JUI-F decried the Balochistan government for failing to restore peace in the province. The government should step down if they cannot fulfil their duty, they said.

In Jhal Magsi, a rally was taken out, while a protest was held in Kharan.

The protesters demanded that those involved in the bomb attack in Mastung on May 12 should be arrested and dealt with an iron hand.

Injured discharged

Six of the injured persons admitted to the civil hospital of Quetta were discharged after getting medical treatment, according to hospital sources.

At least 13 injured persons were admitted to the hospital after the blast in Mastung.

