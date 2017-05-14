Print Story
Nisar takes notice of criticism of army on social media

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar took notice on Sunday of the criticism of Pakistan Army on social media, directing the Federal Investigation Agency to take strict action against those found involved.

The interior minister said that under the constitution it is not permissible to criticize national security matters and related institutions.

It is unacceptable to ridicule Pakistan Army or its officers under the guise of freedom of expression, said the interior minister.

The FIA was directed by the interior ministry to take strict action against those who partake in such practices.

 

