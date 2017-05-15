Female swimmers win bronze medal for Pakistan in Islamic solidarity games

KARACHI: Pakistan’s women swimming team added another medal to Pakistan’s medal tally at 4th Islamic solidarity games in Baku on Sunday by winning the Bronze medal in women’s 4x200m freestyle competition.

Pakistan women swimming team; comprised of Kiran Khan, Bisma Khan, Jehanara Nabi and Mishael Aisha Ayub, secured Bronze medals for Pakistan by finishing third clocking 10:02.14 in women’s 4x200m freestyle event.

Turkey won the gold, while Indonesia won the silver medal in the same competition.

Pakistan men’s tennis team has also secured a medal in the event by qualifying for the final of competition. Pakistan team, comprised of Aqeel Khan, Abid Mushtaq and Muzail Murtaza defeated Qatar 3-0 in last group match to finish on top of the group.

Pakistan will play Turkey for the gold medal in the final of men’s tennis at Islamic Games.

However, Pakistan couldn’t do well in women tennis as women tennis team lost all their matches in the group stage.

In Boxing, Pakistan’s Naimatullah lost in the quarterfinal to Ammar Karbalai of Iraq 5:0.

Khalil Akhtar, who yesterday won a bronze medal for Pakistan in shooting competition, failed to finish on the podium in men’s 25m fire pistol event today. Ghulam Mustafa Bashir and Farrukh Nadeem also failed to win medals in respective events today.

Yesterday, Pakistan’s Saadi Abbas had won a silver medal, Pakistan is currently on 14th place with three medals (one silver and two bronze) in the 4th Islamic Solidarity games.

