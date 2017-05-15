Print Story
X

The Beatles' Paul McCartney shares look for new Pirates of the Caribbean movie

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
The Beatles' Paul McCartney shares look for new Pirates of the Caribbean movie

Related Stories

The Beatles guitarist and solo artist Paul McCartney is all set to sail the seas in the latest ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ installment Dead Men Tell No Tales.

The music legend, 74, revealed his look for the role in a Twitter post over the weekend, putting his fans on high alert for the upcoming sequel.

He is seen in full pirate costume sporting a long beard with dreadlocks and holding playing cards.

The fifth installment of the Disney franchise will see the return of Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow and Geoffrey Rush as Barbosa. Orlando Bloom is also set to return as Will Turner, a role he last played in 2007's At World's End.

Dead Men Tell No Tales hits theatres later this month.

The Beatles' Paul McCartney shares look for new Pirates of the Caribbean movie was posted in entertainment of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on May 15, 2017 and was last updated on May 15, 2017. This news story is related to Dead Men Tell No Tales, Paul Mccartney, Pirates Of The Caribbean, The Beatles. Permanent link to the news story "The Beatles' Paul McCartney shares look for new Pirates of the Caribbean movie" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/141865-The-Beatles-Paul-McCartney-shares-look-for-new-Pirates-of-the-Caribbean-movie.

GEO TV NETWORK