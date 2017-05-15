Police does not seem interested in arresting Zaid Talpur: CJP

ISLAMABAD: The police did not seem interested in arresting the person who misbehaved with the police in Kunri, Umerkot earlier this month, said Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday.

During the hearing of suo moto notice taken by the Supreme Court of Pakistan over the issue, the chief justice expressed anger over performance of the police. He reprimanded Mirpurkhas Deputy Inspector General Javed Odho, asking why the main accused was not arrested yet.

Another judge who was present on the occasion, Justice Umar Ata Bandiyal asked what the police had been doing up till now as the incident took place on May 2.

The judge told the DIG he was responsible for the reputation of his force.



The DIG told the court Zaid Talpur and Asif Pathan have got protective bails. However, he added, two of the people present with Zaid at the police station have been arrested, while others were at large.

Odho said they got to know about the arrested through a newspaper article.

The incident came into public notice after a video surfaced, showing an inebriated Zaid sitting on the station house officer's seat in a police station. Zaid was surrounded by his aides, insulting the SHO and demanding the police officer sit on the ground and speak to him.

After the video surfaced, Kunri DSP Sher Khan and SHO Tassawur Jatt were also suspended. According to Umerkot SSP Usman Bajwa, the two police officers showed weakness and hid the facts.

On Tuesday, the police registered a case against six individuals including Zaid, Hassan Talpur, Jamil Marwarri, Lachman Meghwarr, Kareem and Shafi.

The police came into action after Sindh IGP A D Khawaja took notice of the incident and ordered the culprits be arrested soon.

